Who is Kenyon Dobie? Charlotte Blue Line stabbing victim ‘critical,’ launches GoFundMe

Kenyon Dobie, the second victim of the brutal stabbing inside a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, is in critical condition after being stabbed with a large knife on Friday (Dec 5) inside the Blue Line of the Charlotte Area Transit System's (CATS) light rail. He has launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for his treatment. Kenyon Dobie, the victim in the stabbing at Charlotte light rail.(GoFundMe)

Oscar Solarzano, 33, a Honduran immigrant who was in the US illegally, was identified as the suspect in the stabbing. CATS said the stabbing stemmed from a verbal altercation that “escalated to the point of a stabbing.” Dobie attempted to stop Solarzano from stabbing the other victim and was severely injured in the process.

Dobie, on Monday, launched a GoFundMe with a target of $25,000 for his ongoing treatment. "Luckily I survived but my body has taken plenty of damage," Dobie wrote on the GoFundMe description. "Have a tube running from my chest to a machine pumping blood out of my lungs. "

As of this writing, the GoFundMe for the North Carolina man has far exceeded its target, raising over $40,000.

What Happened On The Day Of The Incident

According to the court document filed against the stabbing suspect, Oscar Solarzano, was drinking inside the train when another passenger asked him to stop. Solarzano, who was in the US illegally, per records, started an argument with the passenger who asked him to stop, which eventually escalated to a stabbing.

Oscar Solarzano was arrested near the Parkwood Station in Noda. He was found with “red glassy eyes, slurred speech and an extremely strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” the police affidavit stated.

Solarzano was reportedly banned from a different light rail system in October 2025 for carrying a knife.