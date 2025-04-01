Who is Kevin A. Batts? Cory Booker staffer arrested for allegedly carrying gun on Capitol grounds

Kevin A. Batts, a staffer for New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, was arrested for allegedly carrying a gun on Capitol grounds. New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker's staffer was arrested for allegedly carrying gun on Capitol grounds.(AFP)

“Yesterday afternoon a Member of Congress led an IDed staff member around security screening at the Hart Senate Office Building. Later that evening, outside the Senate Galleries, the IDed staff member — who is a retired law enforcement officer — told our officers he was armed,” a rep for US Capitol Police said in a statement Tuesday.

“The staff member, 59-year-old Kevin A. Batts of New Jersey, was arrested for Carrying a Pistol Without a License. All weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds, even if you are a retired law enforcement officer, or have a permit to carry in another state or the District of Columbia.”

In 2014, Booker posted a photo of himself and Batts in a car. In 2016, Booker shared a video of Batts on Instagram, writing, “Kevin Batts has been a friend and team member since 2006 when I became mayor and even before.”

“I so deeply appreciate his steadfast friendship, incredible dedication to Newark and now his service to the state. Kevin was raised in Columbus Homes projects in Newark, then spent 6 years in the United States army reserves and then joined the Newark Police Department and became a detective in 2004. In 2006, he joined my security detail as a member of Newark's executive protection unit. In 2013 he joined my Senate staff. I am truly blessed by his friendship and loyal hard work,” Booker added.

In 2022, Booker shared a video of the two shopping on Facebook with the caption: “Last week, I showed you the best of my friend Kevin Batts, but he does have one major flaw. On a recent shopping trip I couldn’t pass up the chance to get some dad joke digs in. How can a Jersey Boy like that Texas team!? Go Giants!”

In a statement to Fox News Digital after Batts' arrest, Booker's spokesperson Jeff Giertz said, "Sen. Booker’s office employs a retired Newark police detective as a New Jersey-based driver who often accompanies him to events. We are working to better understand the circumstances around this."