Who is Lauren Kemp? Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani car crash driver identified, key update here

The 19-year-old driver who was involved in the car crash that injured former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and two others on Saturday evening, August 31, 2025, has been identified, as reported by Newsweek. Giuliani, who previously also served as President Trump's lawyer, was hospitalized at a nearby trauma centre after the collision in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police identified Lauren Kemp, 19, as the driver in a crash that injured Rudy Guiliani and two others. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP)

Teen driver identified in Giuliani car crash

In a statement on Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said that the 19-year-old Lauren Kemp of Concord was driving the person behind the wheel in the Honda HR-V that crashed into the rear of Giuliani's Ford Bronco. The police added that the car the former NYC Mayor was travelling in was being driven by his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, as reported by The Independent.

According to the police, troopers were investigating a domestic violence report on the southbound Interstate 93 highway when they came across the collision on the northbound lane, as reported by Newsweek. The troopers and firefighters assisted at the site.

Giuliani's head of security, Michael Ragusa, in a statement on X, said that he suffered sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously." He added that the incident "was not a targeted attack." He added that the crash "was not a targeted attack."

Did Kemp suffer any injury in collision?

The police shared that Goodman and Kemp "suffered non-life-threatening injuries" and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, according to Ragusa's statement on X, Giuliani was treated for a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations, and contusions. He was also received care for injuried to his left arm and lower leg.

No charges have been filed so far, but “all aspects of the crash” are under investigation.