Who is Marc Fogel? Russia releases ‘wrongfully’ detained American teacher

AP |
Feb 12, 2025 12:41 AM IST

Marc Fogel, an American teacher who was deemed wrongfully detained in Russia, has been released.

Marc Fogel, an American teacher who was deemed wrongfully detained in Russia, has been released in what the White House described as a diplomatic thaw that could advance negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

A drawn portrait of Marc Fogel, who was detained in Russia since August 2021. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)(AP)
A drawn portrait of Marc Fogel, who was detained in Russia since August 2021. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)(AP)

Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for President Donald Trump, left Russian airspace with Fogel, a history teacher from Pennsylvania, and he's expected to be reunited with his family by the end of the day.

Fogel was arrested in August 2021 and was serving a 14-year prison sentence. His family and supporters said he had been traveling with medically prescribed marijuana, and he was designated by President Joe Biden’s administration as wrongfully detained in December.

Mike Waltz, Trump's national security adviser, said the U.S. and Russia “negotiated an exchange” to ensure Fogel's release. He did not say what the U.S. side of the bargain entailed. Previous negotiations have occasionally involved reciprocal releases of Russians by the U.S. or its allies.

Waltz said the development was “a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine.” Trump, a Republican, has promised to find a way to end the conflict.

Trump also has talked about having a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago. Last month, Trump said that his administration was having “very serious” conversations with Russia about the war.

Fogel's relatives said they were “beyond grateful, relieved and overwhelmed” that he was coming home.

“This has been the darkest and most painful period of our lives, but today, we begin to heal,” they said. "For the first time in years, our family can look forward to the future with hope.”

There was no immediate comment from Moscow about Fogel’s release on Tuesday.

Other Americans also remain detained in Russia when they weren't included in a massive prisoner swap last August that freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Those include U.S.-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana, who was convicted in August of treason and sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges stemming from a donation of about $52 to a charity aiding Ukraine. The Biden White House at the time called the conviction and sentencing “nothing less than vindictive cruelty.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
