Who is Margo Martin? 5 things to know about Donald Trump's 'White House influencer' and trusted aide

Margo Martin has become one of the most recognizable people working behind the scenes in President Donald Trump’s White House. While she is rarely the focus of headlines, her videos and photos of Trump are seen by millions of people every day. Martin serves as a special assistant to the president and communications adviser, helping share moments from inside the White House directly with the public. According to a Daily Mail report, her content has generated billions of views across social media platforms. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Martin’s work has helped shape how people see the president outside traditional news coverage. Margo Martin White House Influencer (Margomcafee/Instagram)

Unlike traditional White House media teams, Margo Martin often uses her iPhone to capture candid moments involving Donald Trump. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told theDaily Mail that Martin’s content has generated billions of views across social media platforms. Her videos are frequently used by television networks and news outlets, helping shape how many people see the president’s day-to-day activities.