Who is Michael Cassy? Trumpy Trout creator speaks out on latest political gag gift aiming to ‘Make Fishing Great Again’

“Trumpy Trout”, the newest and most bizarre political gewgaw, has been released Just few days ahead of 5 November election. It is an artificial talking fish face that spits out humorous remarks with a decidedly Trumpian taste. Trump Trout gag gift, which costs around $59.99, features biggest fins.(X)

With his plastic fins flapping back and forth, Trumpy Trout proclaims, “I'm building a new pond and the bass will pay for it.”

The gag gift, which costs around $59.99, features biggest fins. “Some bass are bad fish, crazy fish, criminal fish, and druggy fish, but some bass are good fish and I only love some of them.”

It calls itself the “biggest trout” in the pond, stating: “You can try to catch me but it’s hard, it’s really hard.”

Michael Casey, creator of Trumpy Trout, speaks out

According to the gag figs, it doesn't eat regular worms. “They have to be the great ones that are shiny and nice. Only the great ones I plan to eat.”

Michael Casey, the creator of Trumpy Trout, claimed that he got inspired from Big Mouth Billy Bass, an animatronic bass that swayed and swished while belting out popular songs of the late 1990s and early 2000s that Queen Elizabeth II reportedly put on a grand piano at Balmoral Castle.

62-year-old Casey, a seasoned inventor and businessman who primarily creates fitness gear like the Ab Roller Plus, told The Post he recognised a market opportunity in the Trump artificial fish industry.

Also Read: Joe Rogan reveals why he invited Trump to his podcast as ex-Prez makes bizarre prediction on Harris possible appearance

The creator further told that he knows a group of people that were distributors for Billy Bass, and I thought it could be time to revive that, but “this time do it with Trump.” “I made sure he said things along what [Trump] says — but in fish terms.”

Trumpy Trout, Bidey Bass and Kamala Crab

The slogan of Trumpy Trout is “Make Fishing Great Again.”

Prior to President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential contest, plans were also on for a Bidey Bass that “falls asleep and snores.” The idea of Kamala Crab was shelved because of legal concerns.

The inventor, a staunch Trump fan from Palm Beach, Florida, claimed that his team members “said they thought it was really hilarious” and that the product is meant as a tribute to the former president.

Trumpy Trout sales have been robust, according to Casey, although he declined to give exact figures.