King Charles opening doors of Balmoral Castle to public in a historic move

In a historic move, King Charles is opening the doors of Balmoral Castle to the public. The Palace notes on its website that the royal residence in Scotland is being opened “for the first time since the castle was completed in 1855.” It was revealed earlier this week that both Balmoral and Buckingham Palace are now welcoming visitors in new ways. Visitors can now embark on private tours at Balmoral Castle in Scotland

Though the Royal Family previously allowed visitors to embark on tours at Balmoral, the permits were limited to the palace grounds and gardens. At the time, castle entry to the public was limited to the ballroom. “You will see why Balmoral is such a special place - the much loved and celebrated Highland home of the Royal Family,” the description for the tour on Balmoral Castle's website says.

As part of the Castle Internal Guided Tour, visitors will be able to go on a private tour. The website notes that their experienced guides will “take you on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle.” What makes the tour more intimate is the fact that the late Queen Elizabeth spent her final days at the Balmoral Castle.

“You will learn about the origins of the Castle and how it has been loved by generations of the Royal family. Travel through time from the purchase of the Balmoral by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, through to present day, where you can see how rooms within the Castle are used today by their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the Royal Family,” the website adds.

Starting July 1, the private tours will run through August 4, with 10 people per person. According to the website, the general guided excursion is priced at $126/pax. Meanwhile, tickets that include an afternoon tea break cost $189 per person. It is important to note that the tours are exclusively for adults.