A New York man has been indicted after plotting to set off homemade explosives he had stashed at sites across New York City, prosecutors have revealed. 55-year-old Michael Gann built at least seven improvised explosive devices last month, using chemicals he bought online in May. He then took the bombs to Manhattan, according to an indictment, ABC News reported. Who is Michael Gann? Man accused of plotting to set off homemade bombs he had stashed across NYC (Unsplash - representational image)

Who is Michael Gann and what is he accused of?

Gann is from Long Island, and has been accused of storing some of the devices on the rooftops of adjoining residential buildings. He allegedly also threw another onto the subway tracks on the Williamsburg Bridge, according to prosecutors.

Thankfully, the devices did not injure anyone. Gann was arrested near the buildings in June. Authorities said that at the time of his arrest, he had one of the devices in his possession.

According to the indictment, public court filings and a complaint, “In or about May 2025, GANN ordered approximately two pounds of potassium perchlorate and approximately one pound of aluminum powder—precursor chemicals—online, along with over 200 cardboard tubes and over 50-feet worth of fuses. In or about early June 2025, GANN received his packages containing the precursor chemicals and other supplies, mixed the precursor chemicals together, applied a flame to the mixture, and caused an explosion. GANN subsequently assembled at least seven IEDs using the precursor chemicals, cardboard tubes, and fuses.”

It added, “GANN stored the precursor chemicals and at least five IEDs, pictured below, on the rooftops of residential apartment buildings in SoHo. The pictured black device contained approximately 30 grams of explosive powder—approximately 600 times the legal limit for consumer fireworks.”

Gann even went on to store four shotgun shells on the same rooftops, which he had decided to combine with one or more of the IEDs. He has been accused of throwing a sixth IED onto the subway tracks on the Williamsburg Bridge.

Michael Gann accused of ‘putting countless lives at risk’

In a statement, Jay Clayton, the interim US attorney for the Southern District of New York, accused Gann of putting “countless lives at risk.” “The safety of New Yorkers is paramount,” said Clayton, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. “As alleged, Michael Gann built explosive devices, stored them on a rooftop in SoHo, and threw one onto the subway tracks—putting countless lives at risk. Thanks to swift work by our law enforcement partners, no one was harmed. That vigilance assuredly prevented a tragedy in New York.”

Gann has been charged with attempted destruction of property by means of explosives, transportation of explosive materials, and unlawful possession of destructive devices. Should he be convicted on all counts, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

After a bail hearing, a judge ordered that Gann be detained. Gann’s lawyer, Martin Cohen, has yet to comment on the matter.

“Michael Gann allegedly produced multiple improvised explosive devices intended for use in Manhattan,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia. “Due to the successful partnership of law enforcement agencies in New York, Gann was swiftly brought to justice before he could harm innocent civilians shortly after his dangerous actions became known. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is enduring in its commitment and determination to protect the homeland.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch also commented on the incident, saying, “This defendant allegedly stockpiled homemade explosives and traveled to New York City with these deadly devices. He threw one of these devices onto an active subway track and stored others on the rooftop of a residential building, but because of the skilled investigative work and swift response from the NYPD and our partners, we were able to intervene before he caused any harm. I am grateful to the members of the NYPD, FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for all the work they do every day to keep New Yorkers safe.”