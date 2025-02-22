Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan court in bulletproof vest as several female admirers gather

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione appeared in a Manhattan court in a bulletproof vest, as a crowd of young female admirers watched on. A judge denied Mangione’s attempt to delay his murder case on Friday, February 21. Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan court in bulletproof vest (Photo by Steven HIRSCH / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Mangione, 26, is facing murder and terror charges in his New York state case. He donned a black vest over a green cable knit sweater, and his arms and legs were shackled together. His lawyer attempted to delay the filing of “motions,” but in vain.

“They’re still deciding whether to seek the death penalty of Mr. Mangione,” attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo said, according to New York Post. “That’s where our focus is.”

Luigi Mangione, center, arrives for a pretrial hearing at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Mangione, the Ivy League graduate charged with fatally shooting UnitedHealth Group Inc. executive Brian Thompson in December on a Manhattan sidewalk, was back in court on Friday. Photographer: Curtis Means/Daily Mail/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Courthouse gallery filled with Luigi Mangione’s female admirers

Agnifilo’s request was rejected by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro, who went on to set a deadline of April 9 for the defence to file its court papers. The District Attorney’s Office was given until April 14 to respond.

The hearing took place in front of a courthouse gallery which was notably filled with female fans of Mangione. Demonstrators on the sidewalk outside cheered loudly for the suspect, which could even be heard in the courtroom.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges, but has yet to enter a plea on federal murder charges. He was charged with an 11-count indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, which included first-degree and second-degree murder counts specifically referring to a New York law that addresses terrorism. Mangione is reportedly also facing other weapon and forgery charges.

Mangione’s next court hearing for the federal charges is scheduled for March 19, according to his attorneys, CNN reported. The federal criminal complaint has charged him with murder through use of a firearm, two stalking charges and a firearms offense.

Recently, Mangione released his first public statement after his arrest, saying he is “overwhelmed by” and “grateful for” all the letters his supporters have written to him. The statement was shared on a website his legal team has created to provide updates on the case, and also to “dispel misinformation.”