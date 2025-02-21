Can Luigi Mangione face death penalty? CEO killer set to appear in New York state court to face murder, terror charges

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione is set to appear in court on Friday, February 21, to face murder and terror charges in his New York state case. While the prosecution and defense might give updates on the status of the case, judge Gregory Carro might set pretrial paperwork deadlines. A trial date could also be set. Can Luigi Mangione face death penalty? CEO killer set to appear in New York state court (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

Mangione has already pleaded not guilty to state charges. However, he still has to enter a plea on federal murder charges in connection to Thompson's murder.

What are the charges against Luigi Mangione?

A Manhattan grand jury charged Mangione with an 11-count indictment. This includes first-degree and second-degree murder counts specifically referring to a New York law that addresses terrorism. New York prosecutors are, in fact, using a 9/11-era anti-terrorism law in the case. He is also facing other weapon and forgery charges.

Could Luigi Mangione face the death penalty?

The federal criminal complaint has charged Mangione with murder through use of a firearm, two stalking charges and a firearms offense. For the federal charges, his next court hearing is scheduled for March 19, his attorneys have said, according to CNN.

If found guilty of the federal murder charge, Mangione could face the death penalty. The state charges, however, carry a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors have not indicated whether or not they will seek the death penalty. The US Attorney General would have to approve the decision.

Luigi Mangione’s first public statement

Mangione recently released his first public statement after his arrest, thanking supporters for sending him letters. He is being held at a correctional facility in Brooklyn, New York.

“I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” Mangione said, adding that he has got mail from around the world. “While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write.”

Mangione’s statement was released on a website created by his legal team to provide updates on the case. The page says, “Due to the extraordinary volume of inquiries and outpouring of support, this site was created and is maintained by Luigi Mangione’s New York legal defense team to provide answers to frequently asked questions, accurate information about his cases, and dispel misinformation. The intent is to share factual information regarding the unprecedented, multiple prosecutions against him.”