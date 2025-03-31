Who is Miriam Yarimi? Wigmaker who fatally mowed down mom, 2 kids in Brooklyn claims she was ‘possessed’

A Brooklyn wigmaker who allegedly fatally mowed down a woman and her two daughters has been charged with manslaughter and criminal negligent homicide for the incident. Miriam Yarimi, 32, was driving her Audi A4 on a suspended license when she slammed into an Uber before careening into the family while they were walking home from a synagogue on Saturday, March 29. The victim’s son, 4, was also hit and was fighting for his life in critical condition. Who is Miriam Yarimi, wigmaker who fatally mowed down mom, 2 kids in Brooklyn? (iitsanellie/Instagram)

Yarimi is facing three counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of criminally negligent homicide and four counts of second-degree assault for smashing into the pedestrians on Ocean Parkway, police told the New York Post. Her Audi collided with a Toyota Camry Uber, causing her car to plow into nine pedestrians in the crosswalk. Dashcam footage that has surfaced on social media shows Yarimi’s car smashing into mom Natasha Saada and her three children — Diana, 7, Deborah, 5, and Philip, 4.

Who is Miriam Yarimi?

Yarimi settled a lawsuit against the NYPD for $2 million in the past, after claiming she was sexually assaulted by an officer when she was 14 years old. The online records site ‘How’s My Driving’ shows her Audi racked up over 93 traffic violations on ‘WIGM8KER,’ including 20 speeding tickets, and over $10,000 in fines. The violations include a ticket for speeding through a school zone in Brooklyn on March 16. Her luxury sedan has received 20 speed-camera tickets and five red-light tickets, and dozens of parking infractions, since August 2023.

After the tragedy, Yarimi reportedly told first responders she was “possessed” and “had the devil in me.” She also said she was being pursued by the CIA. She is in Bellevue Hospital’s prison ward undergoing a psych evaluation before she is arraigned.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams called the incident a “really, really tragic tragedy” during a church stop Sunday, March 30, before visiting the deceased victims’ home. “Number one, the person should not have been on the road,” he said of Yarimi. [They have a] suspended license. We’re going to ensure that this is investigated to the full extent.”

“My heart goes out to the family,” he added.