Who is Neville Roy Singham? Billionaire linked to activist groups involved in LA riots faces congressional probe

A reclusive U.S. billionaire with reported ties to radical left-wing groups is under scrutiny from Republican lawmakers following unrest in Los Angeles. Neville Roy Singham, a China-based tech mogul, is expected to be called before Congress to explain his financial support for a network of non-profits, some of which have been linked to recent anti-ICE protests and accused of promoting Marxist and anti-Israel agendas. Neville Roy Singham, a tech mogul with ties to radical groups, may testify before Congress amid LA riots.(nsingham/LinkedIN )

Who is Neville Roy Singham?

Born in the United States in 1954, Singham studied economics at Howard University before launching a successful career in software engineering. In 1993, he founded ThoughtWorks, an IT consulting firm specializing in custom software development and digital transformation services. Under his leadership, the company grew into a global industry leader, earning Singham a spot on Foreign Policy magazine’s list of "Top 50 Global Thinkers" in 2009. According to ThoughtWorks’ official website, Singham sold the company in 2017.

According to The New York Post, in April, the Senate Judiciary Committee called on the Department of Justice to investigate The People’s Forum and Code Pink—activist organizations linked to tech entrepreneur Singham and his wife, Jodie Evans. Though based in Shanghai, the couple reportedly channels substantial funding to U.S.-based leftist groups. Despite denying ties to the Chinese government, they are under scrutiny for their associations with the Maku Group, a pro-Beijing propaganda outlet, raising concerns about foreign influence in American political discourse.

Most groups linked to Singham are based in a Chelsea, New York office and café, where The People’s Forum hosts activist courses like “Racial Capitalism” and “Spanish for Social Justice.” Tied to Singham’s network, other affiliated nonprofits include BreakThrough News and 1804 Books, a radical publishing house.

About Sigham’s wife, Jodie Evans

Evans co-founded Code Pink and is a board member of The People’s Forum. The 70-year-old is also a co-author of a book titled China is Not Your Enemy, which was written with Mikaela Nhondo Erskog. The latter is a researcher at another group, which is funded by Singham. Evans and a fellow Code Pink member visited North Korea in 2015 with “Women Cross DMZ,” a Hawaii-based nonprofit often criticized for its pro-North Korean stance.