Who is Patrick McClintock? MSU student arrested for hurling antisemitic slurs at Dave Portnoy

The suspect in the hurling of antisemitic slurs at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Friday has been identified as 20-year-old Patrick McClintock. On Monday, McClintock, a Mississippi State University student, was identified as the suspect. Patrick McClintock (L) and Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy.(Starkville PD and file photos)

The incident happened on a street in Starkville, Mississippi, where Portnoy was recording a review of "One Bite" pizza. The Starkville Police Department said they were made aware of the video, and a warrant was issued against McClintock on Monday.

McClintock faces a charge of disturbing the peace in Mississippi. Police confirmed that the 20-year-old was processed and released on a bond of $2,500.

Who Is Patrick McClintock?

Patrick McClintock is a junior mechanical engineering major, according to the Mississippi State University's newspaper, The Reflector. Local newspaper, the Clarion Ledger, reported that he was released by Mississippi State University after the incident.

“Every person has the right to feel safe and respected in our community,” a statement on his actions by Starkville Police Department read.

“Offensive words alone are protected, but when behavior disrupts a public event or risks violence, the Starkville Police Department will take steps to help maintain safety and security.”

Also read: Who is Michael Alibozek? Massachusetts police chief arrested for soliciting sex at school parking lot

Portnoy Drops Pizza Review Video

Dave Portnoy dropped the pizza review video during which the incident happened on his social media on Monday. Along with the video, he also addressed the incident, which happened when he was in Starkville for the November 8 Mississippi State football game against Georgia.

“On a brighter note, this incident didn’t ruin my week," he said. "It didn’t ruin my day — maybe one minute. But the people of Starkville, I will never judge one (expletive) for the entire city.

"Everybody was super nice, shoutout to Starkville High by the way. Everybody was super nice and actually bending over backwards during the course of the weekend."