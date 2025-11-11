Who is Michael Alibozek? Massachusetts police chief arrested for soliciting sex at school parking lot

Michael Alibozek, 53, the Police Chief of Cheshire, Massachusetts, was arrested Thursday night, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office said. Massachusetts's Chief of police arrested for soliciting sex(Unsplash)

He is charged with soliciting sex for a fee after being detained in the parking lot of Hoosac Valley Middle and High School. The arrest has stunned the small Berkshire County community and sparked urgent review from town officials.

Also read: Are schools, banks, post offices, UPS closed on Veterans Day? Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on November 11

Who is Chief Michael Alibozek?

According to Boston.com, Alibozek, a resident of Adams, Massachusetts, assumed the role of Cheshire’s Police Chief in June 2022.

Before his appointment, town records list him as an officer in the department, though further details of his early career remain scant. His official profile still listed him as Chief on the town’s website as recently as November 10, 2025.

Also Read: 20 taken to hospitals after bus returning from church camp overturns on winding California road

Arrest details and immediate action

Alibozek was arrested at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Thursday after communicating online with an undercover detective from the Berkshire State Police.

He was accused of arranging to solicit sex in the parking lot of a school. In a press release, the attorney's office informed that the arrest led to his immediate paid administrative leave, the seizure of his town-issued firearm, and the removal of his access to the police station.

The Town of Cheshire’s Board of Selectmen issued a statement affirming that it “takes these matters seriously and is fully cooperating with the investigative and judicial processes.”

An emergency meeting of the board was convened the following day to appoint an interim chief; however, no successor has been named by Monday morning.

According to the press release, Alibozek was set to be arraigned on Monday morning in Central Berkshire District Court.