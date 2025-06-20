Who is Pavel Durov? Telegram founder to leave his nearly $14B fortune to over 100 kids he fathered

The reclusive founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, on June 20, revealed that he is the biological father of over 100 children across 12 countries. In an interview with French magazine Le Point, the 40-year-old billionaire said all his children will one day inherit an equal share of his fortune, valued at $13.9 billion per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, they would have to wait for 30 years. Durov told the magazine that he wants his kids to live like normal people and build themselves up and not be dependent on a bank account. File photo of Pavel Durov(REUTERS)

The CEO of Telegram confirmed that he has fathered six children with three partners, but other kids were born from sperm donations he made over a decade ago. Durov, as per a BBC report, said that the clinic where he began donating sperm 15 years ago to help a friend informed him that over 100 babies had been conceived.

Durov’s legal troubles

In 2024, Durov was arrested in France and charged with failing to moderate illegal content on Telegram, including alleged ties to drug trafficking, child exploitation material, and online fraud. The charges, which are currently being pursued, have drawn international attention to the platform’s role in online safety.

Durov, however, has vehemently denied the allegations. He reportedly claimed that just because criminals use Telegram does not make those running it criminals. Telegram has long maintained it takes content moderation seriously while upholding user privacy.

Who is Pavel Durov?

According to the reports, Durov is often dubbed as ‘Russia’s Mark Zuckerberg’. He launched Telegram in 2013 as a response to increasing government censorship. The app now has over one billion monthly active users, as per Tech Crunch, and is known for its encrypted messaging and pro-privacy stance.

Based in Dubai, Durov reportedly holds dual citizenship in France and the United Arab Emirates, but Russian authorities still consider him a citizen. He left Russia in 2014 after refusing a Kremlin order to shut down opposition pages on the social media platform he co-founded before Telegram, VKontakte.

Pavel Durov studied at Saint Petersburg State University and graduated in 2006, as per his LinkedIn profile.

In an April 2025 interview with US host Tucker Carlson, Durov said he would ignore government requests that violated Telegram’s values. He had said Telegram won't comply with requests undermining free speech or user privacy.

FAQs:

Who is Pavel Durov?

Pavel Durov is a Russia-born tech billionaire and the founder of encrypted messaging app Telegram. He previously co-founded VKontakte, Russia’s biggest social network.

Where does Pavel Durov live now?

He currently lives in Dubai and holds dual citizenship of the UAE and France.

How many children does Pavel Durov have?

Pavel Durov says he has officially fathered six children, but sperm donations over the years have resulted in him having over 100 biological children worldwide.

Why is Telegram controversial?

While praised for strong encryption and free speech values, Telegram has also faced criticism for hosting extremist content and being slow to moderate harmful channels.