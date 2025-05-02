Who is Petros Krommidas? Search intensifies for missing NY man last seen in Long Beach

Petros Krommidas, a 29-year-old Democratic candidate for the Nassau County Legislature in New York, has been reported missing after his personal belongings were discovered abandoned on a beach in Long Island, as reported by New York Post. After his personal possessions were found abandoned on a Long Island beach, Petros Krommidas, a 29-year-old Democrat running for the Nassau County Legislature in New York, was reported missing.(AFP)

The incident has triggered an extensive search operation and raised concerns about the safety and wellbeing of the young politician, who had recently launched his campaign for local office, as reported by Fox News.

Krommidas was last seen on April 23, reportedly headed to Long Beach for a routine training swim. A triathlete and former university-level athlete, he was preparing for an upcoming competition, reported by Daily News.

His vehicle was later found parked near the Allegria Hotel along the Long Beach boardwalk. Nearby, law enforcement recovered his towel, mobile phone, and clothes laid out on the sand, indicating that he may have entered the water and failed to return.

The Nassau County Police Department, along with marine and coastal patrol units, has initiated a large-scale search along the southern shoreline of Long Island. Drones, rescue boats, and foot patrols have been deployed.

Police say there are no immediate signs of foul play but are treating the case as a high-priority missing persons investigation. Surveillance footage is being reviewed, and authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in tracing his movements.

Krommidas's family has described his disappearance as completely out of character. Known for his disciplined lifestyle and regular swimming routines, they believe the incident may involve more than just an accident. They have urged the public to assist in checking surrounding coastal areas, particularly between Lido Beach and Riis Park.

The local community, political colleagues, and volunteers have mobilised in response, distributing flyers and joining search efforts. The case has attracted growing public interest, given Krommidas’s rising profile and the upcoming local elections.

The search remains ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact local law enforcement.