Who is Przemyslaw Jeziorski? UC Berkley professor shot dead by masked gunman in Greece

A California professor was gunned down in a brutal broad daylight attack in Greece, sending shockwaves through both academic and international communities. Przemyslaw Jeziorski, a Polish-born UC Berkeley professor, was shot five times at close range near his ex-wife’s home in an Athens suburb on July 4. He was reportedly in the country for a custody hearing. The masked gunman fled the scene, and authorities believe the killing was a targeted execution, as reported by The Daily Mail. UC Berkeley professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski was murdered in broad daylight in Greece.(Berkley Haas offical website )

About Przemyslaw Jeziorski

Jeziorski worked as a professor at the Haas School of Business for eight years. According to the police, the 43-year-old died at the scene as the suspect fled on foot. He was shot dead outside the house where his ex-wife and two children reside.

Jeziorski met his wife in the US; however, she returned to Greece six years ago after their divorce, as revealed by her lawyer to Ta Nea daily. According to his six-page faculty file, he is a highly accomplished academic, Jeziorski earned his PhD from Stanford and received numerous accolades throughout his career. His research attracted significant funding, including grants from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The masked gunman was described as a tall person who had an athletic build.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski paid tribute

Jeziorski's brother Łukasz Jeziorski paid a tribute on WhyDonate, which is a European version of GoFundMe. He wrote, “Our family is heartbroken, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that justice is served.” He continued, “To pursue legal action and support ongoing investigations, I have secured legal representation in Greece and will also need support for future legal processes in Poland and the United States.”

Łukasz added, “These efforts come with significant and urgent costs that my mother and I cannot manage on our own.” He described his brother as “a loving father” and “beloved professor.”

His brother remembered Jeziorski also wrote, “He was a leading scholar in marketing science, industrial organization and data analytics. He loved teaching and sharing his passion for the intricacies of marketing analytics and marketing science with his students.”