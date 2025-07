John MacArthur, the longtime pastor of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, has reportedly been hospitalized with pneumonia. The illness marks the latest concern in a series of his ongoing health issues. The news of the 86-year-old pastor’s condition was shared with the congregation during Sunday service, according to The Roys Report.

John MacArthur, 86, pastor of Grace Community Church, has been hospitalized.(John McArthur/Facebook)