Who is Rochelle Bilal? Philadelphia sheriff threatens to arrest ICE agents amid Renee Good row; 'don't want this smoke'

Rochelle Bilal, the Philadelphia sheriff, is facing a lot of flak for a fiery press conference where she threatened ICE agents and laid down the gauntlet to President Donald Trump. Addressing the public, Bilal expressed her outrage at the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. The agent has now been identified as Jonathan Ross. Rochelle Bilal's speech comes at a time when tempers are frayed over Renee Good's shooting. (X/@Mollyploofkins)

Bilal, meanwhile, warned ICE agents that the local law enforcement would not tolerate people coming in wearing masks, referring to the masks these federal agents often wear to hide their identities. In a sterner message, she said ‘you don’t want this smoke, because we will bring the smoke to you.' Bilal also warned agents that they wouldn't be whisked away, but rather be arrested right then and there if they broke the laws of Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia sheriff also referred to Trump though not by name, saying ‘the criminal in the White House’ would not be able to prevent the arrest of ICE agents if they ran amuck of the state's laws.