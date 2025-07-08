Who is Sade Perkins? Ex-Houston official removed for 'all white' comment on Camp Mystic

Sade Perkins, a former member of Houston's Food Insecurity Board, is being “permanently removed” by Houston Mayor John Whitmore after her allegedly racist comments on Camp Mystic, a summer camp near Hunt, where multiple girls went missing amid the Texas floods. Sade Perkins, former member of Houston Food Insecurity Board. (Photos: Sade Perkins on TikTok/ sades_world8)(TikTok)

Perkins' comments, posted on TikTok, went viral, with many accusing her of racism. On Monday, the Houston Chronicle reported that Mayor Whitmore is taking steps to remove her permanently from her position in the city's Food Insecurity Board.

On Saturday (July 5), Perkins posted a video on her TikTok handle where she pointed out that the Camp Mystic is an "all white" conservative Christian Camp. The comments came amid Camp Mystic becoming the national headline after multiple campers went missing as the Guadalupe River surged overnight on Friday (July 4), leading to floods in multiple camps in Kerr County. On Monday, Camp Mystic confirmed the deaths of 27 campers and staff members in the devastating flood.

Who Is Sade Perkins And What Did She Say?

Sade Perkins has been working in Houston's Food Insecurity Board, a body that is responsible for making recommendations to the city authorities about the issues of food insecurity in the city of Houston. She was appointed to the board by former Houston Mayor, Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2023. Her term in is the board has expired in January 2025, as per the board's website.

What Did She Say About The Missing Girls?

Perkins posted a video on her TikTok account, which has over 9,000 followers, alleging that the national attention the missing Camp Mystic girls received was because they were white and Christian, as Camp Mystic is an "all white" and conservative Christian summer camp.

“I know I’m probably going to get cancelled for this, but Camp Mystic is a whites-only, girls’ Christian camp,” Perkins. “They don’t even have a token Asian, they don’t have a token Black person. It is an all-white, white-only, conservative Christian camp. If you ain’t white, you ain’t right, you ain’t getting in, you ain’t going. Period.”

“If this were a group of Hispanic girls out there, this would not be getting this type of coverage that they’re getting. No one would give a f---,” she added. “And all these white people, the parents of these little girls, would be saying things like, ‘They need to be deported, they shouldn’t have been here in the first place.’”

Perkins added that she has a "big problem" with it.