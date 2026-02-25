Who is Sage Blair, Virginia teen invited by Trump as special guest at SOTU?

Sage Blair, a Virginia teenager, is making headlines as one of President Donald Trump’s special guests at the 2026 State of the Union (SOTU) address. The invitation comes as Blair and her mother, Michelle Blair, continue to navigate a high-profile legal case involving allegations that school officials made decisions affecting Sage without parental notification. Sage Blair is recognized by President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the US Capitol in Washington. (AP)

Her attendance has drawn attention amid debates over parental rights and school policies.

Social media and political circles have amplified the news, with the White House reposting coverage.

Trump’s guest list for the SOTU also included other figures tied to conservative causes, including Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Also Read: Melania, Barron, Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany: Trump family members attend SOTU as photos surface

Who Is Sage Blair? Blair, from Virginia, is involved in a legal case that alleges school officials took actions regarding her gender identity and welfare without informing her parents.

Court filings from 2023 state that when Blair, then 14, told a school counselor she wished to be referred to by a male name and pronouns, the counselor allowed the change at school but did not notify her mother.

Attorneys for the plaintiff claimed the counselor “did not inform Mrs. Blair, and agreed to use the male name and pronouns at school, so as to deceive Mrs. Blair as to how S.B. was being treated at school.”

The family alleges that following these events, Blair ran away and suffered abuse, including being abducted and trafficked across state lines.

Also Read: ‘Trump Dump Detector’: Truth behind viral post about Dems' plan to protest SOTU speech

The school counselor’s legal team has denied that any alleged misconduct caused Blair’s experiences, stating she had no constitutional duty to notify parents about their child’s gender identity.

Blair’s story has drawn support from advocacy groups. Vernadette Broyles, president and general counsel of the Child & Parental Rights Campaign, praised Blair and her mother on social media, calling them “courageous” and noting recent developments in their Title IX claims. The Heritage Foundation also commented, pointing to the need for federal protections for children in similar situations.