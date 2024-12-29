Who is Scott Biski? NYC teacher accused of creating school ‘escape room’ where he sexually abused female student

A public high-school teacher in Queens has been accused of creating a creepy “escape room” where he sexually abused a female student. Calling his home “the bat cave,” Scott Biski even called the girl to his home for sex when his wife and two children were away, investigators have claimed, according to New York Post. NYC teacher Scott Biski accused of creating school ‘escape room’ where he sexually abused female student (biskisan/Facebook)

Who is Scott Biski?

The 50-year-old was a music teacher at Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences High School. He allegedly started “grooming” the student when she was 14 years old, a sophomore. A report by the Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools claimed it culminated into “a sexual relationship” when the student was a senior.

“I now understand that these weird hugs, embraces were actually just groping,” the ex-student, who is now 25, told investigators back in 2022. “He was touching me for sexual pleasure without my consent.”

Biski has been accused of arranging “makeshift dividers and old desks” in his music classroom and office, and invited students to hang out in his “escape room.” This is where he touched the girl’s breasts and tried to kiss her, following which the girl pulled away and “promptly” left, according to the report.

There were times when Biski would invite the victim to his home to play board games with other children, but she would arrive to find that she was the only student invited. The teacher gave the girl gifts, including a flute that was only supposed to be lent to students, his favorite childhood book, new clothes and cash. Biski even gave the girl $200 for Ugg boots, the report said. He messaged the student nearly 700 times, including 82 times during school, the SCI discovered.

The girl told investigators that Biski asked her to save his number under the fake name “Arthur Dent,” “so as to not arouse suspicion.” Another student claimed he believed the alias was “Harvey Dent,” a Batman villain whose alter ego was famously “Two-Face.”

Biski allegedly kissed and groped the girl without her consent in his school office. He also forced her to touch his erection, telling her, “That’s how you make me feel.”

The girl said that “as a part of his grooming process,” Biski assigned her to play lead flute in the school band, wrote “outstanding” college recommendation letters for her and gave her coveted solos. “These were things he did as a part of his grooming process,” she said.

The girl alleged that after she graduated, Biski would “pester” her into visiting him at his home when his wife and kids were away, so he could engage in sex acts with him. “No Halloween party? No slut outfit?” Biski texted her during her first year in college. “No ‘I’m little red riding hood the whore.'”

In another text on a different occasion, he wrote, “I have risked everything for you. My job. My home. My kids. Everything.”

The girl said that she saw Biski as a “father figure,” so his behaviour “disgusted” her.

A criminal case against Biski was closed by the NYPD after the girl said the sexual contact was consensual and only took place after she turned 17. However, the SCI charged that his behavior was “egregious, manipulative, and predatory.”

The student came forward in 2022, following which the city Department of Education removed Biski from Gateway. However, he remained on the city payroll until last year, and even collected $99,578 in fiscal year 2024. A DOE spokeswoman said Biski has “irrevocably resigned.”

The SCI later called on the DOE to ban employees from contacting students’ cell phones and social media accounts. It urged the DOE to amend its guidelines to teachers using private phone numbers to contact children.

The student was who allegedly abused by Biski filed a lawsuit last year, charging the teacher with harassment and sexual assault. In June, the DOE was sued by Biski for refusing to give him legal representation.