Who is Skye Valadez? Internet buzzes over Utah musician's alleged link to Charlie Kirk case

Charlie Kirk, a right‑wing activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot while speaking on Wednesday afternoon at Utah Valley University. Authorities are actively searching for the gunman. A person holds a U.S. flag during a vigil at Orem City Center Park, after U.S. right-wing activist and commentator, Charlie Kirk was fatally shot.(REUTERS)

As the manhunt continues, speculation has emerged online about a SoundCloud song titled “Charlie Kirk Dead at 31.” Some users claim it was uploaded in August 2025 by a Utah‑based musician named Skye Valadez. They claim that Valadez’s SoundCloud profile originally listed Ogden, Utah, as the location and was later changed to “leave me alone” following Wednesday's shooting.

To be sure, this is just speculation by unverified handles on social media. There is no evidence connecting Valadez with the killing, and neither Valadez nor anyone close to the family has publicly responded. HT.com has not verified the claims.

Some social media users went so far as to claim that Valadez is a person of interest in the case, but these claims remain unverified, and law enforcement officials have not confirmed any such connection.

Person of interest

At a press conference on Thursday, authorities said the shooter used a high-powered, bolt-action rifle to carry out the attack on Charlie Kirk. The suspect is believed to have fired from the roof of a building about 200 yards away.

The FBI released security camera footage showing a young man wearing a baseball cap, dark clothing, and a sweatshirt with an American flag and eagle design. He was also wearing Converse-style sneakers with white soles.

Officials believe the suspect is college-aged and may have "blended in" with students on campus at the time of the shooting. A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information that leads to his identification and arrest.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox urged the public to come forward with any information.

“We have people all over the country trying to bring this perpetrator to justice," he said at a press conference, adding that the FBI had received more than 7,000 leads and tips.