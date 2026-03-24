Who is Solange Tremblay? Flight attendant thrown from Air Canada plane survives, daughter calls it ‘complete miracle’

A flight attendant aboard the Air Canada flight that crashed into a fire truck at LaGuardia airport, New York, on Sunday survived. Her daughter described her survival a “complete miracle,” as she was thrown over 100 meters from the aircraft while still secured in her seat. Solange Tremblay was thrown over 100 meters away from Air Canada plane, as reported by her daughter (Facebook)

The CRJ-900 jet, managed by Jazz Aviation, struck a fire truck during its landing, resulting in the deaths of both the pilot and co-pilot. Nine people were hospitalized due to injuries, including flight attendant Solange Tremblay.

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Solange Tremblay: Air Canada flight attendant suffers multiple fractures According to her daughter, Tremblay suffered several fractures in the crash.

In an interview with Quebec’s TVA News, Sarah Lépine mentioned that her mother was secured in her seat behind the pilots at the time of the collision.

The impact with the fire truck was so intense that it propelled Tremblay out of the aircraft, landing her over 320 feet away on the tarmac.

“It’s a complete miracle. At the moment of impact, her seat was ejected more than 100 meters from the plane. They found her and she was still strapped into her seat,” Lépine said..

“She had a guardian angel watching over her,” Lépine added. “It could have been much worse.”

Solange Tremblay to undergo surgery Tremblay is set to have surgery for a fractured leg at the hospital, as per Lépine.

Supporters have gathered on Tremblay’s Facebook page, with numerous individuals expressing their "thoughts and prayers."

Only a few weeks prior, Tremblay reacted to a post that alleged aircraft passengers had taken their luggage while evacuating from a plane in an unrelated event. The post stated that attempting to carry on luggage during an evacuation should be considered “punishable.”

“Yes absolutely!” Tremblay replied. “Life time (sic) ban & A huge fine ! A human life is more important.”

Tremblay commenced her employment with Jazz 26 years ago in the capacity of a flight attendant, as per her social media profile.

In the air traffic control recordings captured moments just before the crash, personnel were heard on a radio transmission granting permission for a vehicle to traverse a section of the runway, subsequently attempting to halt its movement.

"Stop, Truck 1. Stop," the transmission states as the controller endeavors to redirect incoming aircraft from landing.