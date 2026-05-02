Who is Tatiana Chanell? Bombshell ‘abuse’ and ‘kidnapping’ allegations against rapper Real Boston Richey explained

Rapper Boston Richey, who was in a relationship with influencer Tatiana Chanell, became the center of attention on Friday after Chanell provided what she described as "photographic evidence" of alleged abuse by the rapper. Tatiana Chanell (L) and rapper Boston Richey. (Tatiana Chanell and Boston Richey on Instagram)

Chanell posted a series of photos on Instagram where she doubled down on allegations that Real Boston Richey, whose real name is Jalen Taheen Foster, abused her multiple times and kidnapped her on at least one occasion. The allegations have sparked a massive row against the rapper, who boasts over eight million followers on Instagram.

Notably, rapper Real Boston Richey has not responded to the allegations. In this article, we will look at who Tatiana Chanell is and what her allegations against Real Boston Richey are.

Who Is Tatiana Chanell? Tatiana Chanell is an influencer from rapper Real Boston Richey's home state, Florida. She is 20-year-old and boasts over 500,000 followers just on Instagram. She is a plus-size model and a budding businesswoman who recently launched a perfume brand.

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She gained prominence on her TikTok handle @therealtatianachanell with over 900,000 followers, posting fashion, swimwear, and lingerie content that promotes body positivity.

Chanell and Boston Richey's relationship lasted about four years, starting around 2022 when she was roughly 16. In 2024, Rumors of her cheating with rapper Lil Tjay surfaced from a viral photo, but that was unconfirmed.

The allegations of abuse first surfaced in March 2025 when Tatiana Chanell accused the rapper of choking him 20 times during an altercation outside a club. She filed charges against the rapper and a video of the fight also leaked on social media.

Finally, in February 2026, she said that she had split from the rapper, ending their four-year relationship.

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What Are The New Allegations Tatiana Channel did not make any fresh allegations against the rapper in the post on Friday. Instead, she provided "photographic evidence" of the abuses that were allegedly inflicted on her by the rapper.

The first major allegations concerned a case of kidnapping. Chanell claimed that Real Boston Richey and a group of his male friends transported her against her will through Orlando, Florida and Alabama. During the eight-hour drive they allegedly physically restrained her at gas stations and held her confined with a group of men.

Additionally, she went on to claim that she was subjected to several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior amounting to abuse, that the rapper inflicted on her. Some of them happened when she was 17 years old. Chanell accused Richey of sharing an intimate video of her with his female friends.