Who is Ted Bennett? Mounds View High School English teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct

Ted Bennett, an English Teacher at Mounds View High School in Mounds View, Minnesota, was arrested for alleged sexual misconduct, records in Ramsey County showed. The school confirmed the arrest in an email to the parents and said Bennett was placed on administrative leave starting Monday. As of now, charges have not been formally filed against Bennett, the school said. Mounds View High School is located in Ramsey County, Minnesota.(X/@moundsviewhigh)

Jail records in Ramsey County showed that Bennett was taken into custody at 12:00 AM local time on November 11, Tuesday. He could face one felony count of criminal sexual conduct, as per the records, though the charges have not been filed yet. He is lodged in Ramsey County Jail.

"Today we've learned that Ted Bennett, a Mounds View High School teacher, has been arrested and is in custody pending formal charges," the email read, confirming that Bennett has been placed on administrative leave.

The statement added that the school is "cooperating with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department during their investigation."

Bennett's arrest records and the email from Mounds View High School principal, Rob Reetz, was shared by the X account CrimeWatchMpls.

Who Is Ted Bennett?

The website of Mounds View High School lists Ted Bennett as an English teacher. His arrest by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has sparked a row, though few details about what led to the arrest are available. If charges are finally filed against Bennett, it would become clearer what exactly he is accused of.

In the email, the school further said: "We understand that this news may be upsetting to many, and our top concern remains focused on our students and supporting all who are experiencing a range of emotions.

"The safety and well-being of our students is of the utmost importance. Student Support Staff are available. Students can reach out to their dean for support."