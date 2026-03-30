Who is Violet Lentz? 5 things to know on Clavicluar's girlfriend amid fight video row

Violet Marie Lentz has come under scrutiny after being linked to a viral fight video involving alleged assault during a livestream. Violet Lentz, girlfriend of Clavicular, is accused in the viral fight video. The fight, involved Lentz and a 19-year-old woman, reportedly incited by Clavicular (X @KickExe_)

Authorities have named Lentz, 24, in connection with a February altercation where a 19-year-old woman alleged she was attacked during a confrontation.

According to reports, Clavicular provoked the fight and posted the footage from the live feed on social media. A warrant for misdemeanor battery and criminal conspiracy to commit battery led to Clavicular's arrest in the case.

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5 things to know about Violet Marie Lentz 1. Violet Lentz is Clavicular's girlfriend. Lentz has been identified by the Osceola County Sheriff’s office as the girlfriend of Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters.

Investigators say both were present during the incident at a Kissimmee-area Airbnb, which later became central to the case.

2. Lentz was one of the women from the infamous fight video. The controversy erupted after a livestream showed a heated fight involving Lentz and 19-year-old Jenny Popach, according to USA Today. The outlet reported that Lentz accused Popach of having an affair with Peters, and Lentz then got into a fight with her.

Authorities allege the fight was encouraged by Clavicular for content, which went viral immediately.

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3. Lentz is accused of assault in the Clavicular fight video row. At 4 am Saturday, deputies arrived at the Airbnb, Following Popach's 911 call to report that she had been attacked

According to the investigators, Popach told deputies that Lentz physically attacked her during the fight. Officials say the confrontation escalated after verbal exchanges, eventually turning violent.

A spokesman of the Sheriff's office said, “What she told us is that they were in the car together, going to the residence. And in the car, [Peters] was talking about that his girlfriend wanted to fight her and she was not wanting to.”

4. Neither Lentz nor Clavicular talked to the deputies. The sheriff's office said in a statement, “Neither Peters nor Lentz came out of the residence to speak to deputies about the incident when they arrived at the house to investigate.”

A news release from the sheriff's office stated that detectives spoke with witnesses and examined video evidence to complete their investigation.

5. Lentz was arrested on charges of battery. NBC Miami reported that, along with Clavicular, Lentz was put into the Broward County jail after being detained on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Clavicular was released on a $1,000 bond the next day.