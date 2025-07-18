Who is Wilawan Emsawat? Woman at center of $11.9 million monk extortion scandal

Thailand’s Buddhist establishment is facing one of its most explosive scandals in decades, centered around Wilawan Emsawat, a woman who has been accused of seducing senior monks and blackmailing them for millions. The Royal Thai Police Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) said the woman was involved with at least nine senior monks, many of whom have now been defrocked, as per The Guardian. Wilawan Emsawat, a 30-something Thai national, attempted to extort money from monks.(AP)

Who is Wilawan Emsawat?

Wilawan Emsawat, a 30-something Thai national who attempted to extort money from monks, was arrested at her luxury home in Nonthaburi in early July, according to an ITV report. She is now facing serious charges, including extortion, money laundering, and receiving stolen goods.

Wilawan, who is also referred to as ‘Ms Golf’, used her relationships to secretly record compromising videos and chat messages, and she later used this material to extort vast sums of money.

Assets revealed from the extortion trail

The reports stated that a review of Wilawan’s bank records revealed over 385 million baht (approximately $11.9 million) were deposited in her accounts over the last three years. Police were quoted as saying a large portion of these funds was spent on illegal online gambling, while other amounts were tied to temple donations and private gifts from monks.

The Guardian report stated that among the lavish items Wilawan allegedly received were a Mercedes-Benz SLK200, millions in bank transfers, and even a child support payment request from one monk whom she claimed fathered her child.

The ITV report added that the disappearance of a Bangkok monk, who reportedly left the monkhood, triggered the probe into the case. Wilawan reportedly demanded 7.2 million baht (approximately $165,000) from him.

Authorities later discovered over 80,000 photos and videos on her phones, which implicated numerous monks in sexual acts, blatant violations of Theravada Buddhism’s strict celibacy rules.

Public and institutional fallout

Apart from the nine senior monks, including well-known abbots, being removed from office, authorities have launched a probe into temple finances, donations, and monk behavior across the nation. Thailand’s National Office of Buddhism, the Guardian report stated, is considering legal reforms while King Maha Vajiralongkorn has revoked previously granted monastic titles.

Meanwhile, critics are questioning the deep-rooted problems of money, power, and unchecked privilege within the clergy. Former monk and influencer Paiwan Wannabud told the publication that the monks “were lost to their passion and lust”. Other commenters, on the other hand, condemned the tendency to blame women while male religious figures are exposed.

