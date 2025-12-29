Who was Cole Murphy? Ski patroller killed in California Mammoth Mountain avalanche

A ski patroller has died due to an avalanche at Mammoth Mountain in California while performing mitigation work, authorities said. The incident occurred Friday morning per local time on Lincoln Mountain, where Cole Murphy, 30, and another patroller were caught in a slide around 7:30 am. In a statement released after his death, Murphy's family said the outdoors was where he felt most alive.(Instagram/ @mammothmountain)

Both were transported to Mammoth Hospital, but Murphy succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, reported ABC7 San Francisco and NBC Los Angeles.

The second patroller underwent surgery and is now recovering, according to Mammoth Mountain officials. The resort described Murphy as “an experienced patroller with a deep passion for the mountains and love for his career.”

Who was Cole Murphy?

Professionally, Murphy was a seasoned ski patroller whose work focused on avalanche mitigation and ensuring the safety of others on the mountain. He was remembered by his family and colleagues as someone who found meaning and purpose in the mountains.

Also Read: Mountaineer charged for abandoning girlfriend who froze to death on Austria’s highest mountain

In a statement released after his death, his family said the outdoors was where he felt most alive, describing the mountain as “his place of purpose, his community, and his second home”.

They said working on ski patrol was more than a job for Murphy. According to the family, “Serving on ski patrol wasn’t just a role for him, it was a calling.”

Murphy was also deeply connected to his fellow patrollers, who he considered family. His loved ones thanked the ski patrol team he worked alongside, noting the “bond shaped by snow, service, and unwavering camaraderie” that meant more to him than words could express, reported ABC7 San Francisco.

Read More: ‘People are too afraid… of danger, death, discomfort’: Lessons in life from a young mountaineer

At the center of his life was his partner, Hayley, who shared a deep bond of adventure and joy with him.

“We carry with us the memories, the love, and the bright, enduring light that Cole brought into all of our lives", the family said.