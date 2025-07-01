Who was Jim Weller? Steel tycoon, family killed in Ohio plane crash

A plane crash in Ohio claimed the lives of businessman James “Jim” Weller, his wife, son, and daughter-in-law. The family was heading to Bozeman, Montana, for a vacation when their plane went down just minutes after takeoff, according to The New York Post. Workers are pictured in front of a jet at the Youngstown - Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio, Monday, June 30, 2025, where a day earlier a plane crashed on take off killing all onboard. (AP)

Weller, 67, owned Liberty Steel Industries. He was flying with his wife Veronica, 68, their son John, 36, and John’s wife Maria, 34. They had just left Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport at 6:53 am on Sunday.

The plane crashed less than seven minutes later - only two miles away - into a wooded backyard near a home. The pilot, Joseph Maxin, 63, and co-pilot Timothy Blake, 55, were also killed. Maxin was an experienced flier and a former assistant prosecutor in Mahoning County.

Who was Jim Weller?

The Weller family was known across northeast Ohio—not just for their business but also for their ties to the racing world.

Jim’s father started Liberty Steel in 1965. The company went on to become a key supplier in the region. Jim was also a major part of Sharon Speedway’s racing scene. He won 36 races in the Big Block Modified division and was a two-time track champion, per the outlet.

Sharon Speedway shared their heartbreak in a statement: “We are deeply saddened. His late father, Jim Weller Sr., co-owned the speedway from 2002 to 2024.”

Ohio plane crash under investigation

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are looking into what caused the crash. The FAA is also helping. A preliminary report is expected later in July.

According to 19 News, Fire Chief Raymond Pace called it the deadliest crash the area has seen. The plane reportedly hit a densely wooded area, making rescue efforts more difficult.

Aviation expert Mike Hillman told the network, “These were the best of the best. I wish we could turn back time and take them to breakfast instead.”

Local community mourn Jim Weller's death

The crash has shaken the local community. The Wellers were known for their generosity and strong family values. People who knew them are sharing memories and making plans to honour their legacy. Friends say they were the kind of people who quietly helped others and stayed grounded, even with all their success.

“These were the best of the best in terms of the folks here at the field as well as the pilots and I can’t say enough about them and give anything to rewind the day and take them to breakfast instead,” aviation expert Mike Hillman told News 19.

ALSO READ: Did American Idol winner Jamal Roberts reject key to city of Laurel? Here's what we know about death threats

FAQs

Q1. Who was James ‘Jim’ Weller?

A1. Jim Weller was a steel tycoon from Ohio and the owner of Liberty Steel Industries Inc., a company founded by his father in 1965.

Q2. What caused the plane crash involving the Weller family?

A2. The exact cause is still under investigation by the NTSB and FAA. A preliminary report is expected later in July.

Q3. Were there any survivors in the crash?

A3. No. All six people on board - Jim Weller, his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and two pilots - died in the crash.

Q4. Where did the plane crash occur?

A4. The crash happened less than two miles from Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, in a wooded backyard in Howland Township, Ohio.