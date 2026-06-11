Who was Joseph Louis Serrao Jr? Human remains found in sleeping bag at Olympic National Park identified after 26 years

A 26-year-old cold case concluded on Wednesday, June 10, as authorities were able to identify the human remains found inside a sleeping bag in the remote section of Olympic National Park in Washington in 2000. Representational image. (Unsplash)

On June 10, the National Parks Service released a press statement announcing that the man has been identified as Joseph Louis Serrao Jr. The release stated that the identification was possible due to the breakthrough in DNA identification technologies.

The remains were found in July 2000 in the Sol Duc River drainage area. A researcher had come across the body inside a sleeping bag, which was inside a tent. Despite months-long probe, authorities failed to make a breakthrough then.

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Who Was Joseph Louis Serrao Jr? The NPS said in the June 10 release that family members have confirmed that Joseph Louis Serrao Jr was originally from Hawaii. He was living in Washington state at the time of the disappearance. Per the statement by NPS, his family claimed that they had not heard from Serrao Jr since 1998.

What Happened To Him? When the remains were found, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office had determined that it was the remains of a male body between 30 and 50 years of age. The time of death was determined as likely six months ago. But since then, the case has entered a limbo with investigators unable to use the fingerprints found at the location.

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Progress was made only in 2024 when the King County Medical Examiner’s Office roped in Othram, a forensic genealogy lab and tested for connections. The lap was able to establish a possible family connection last year.

“This case remained unresolved for nearly 30 years, but investigators never lost sight of the goal of identifying this individual and finding answers for his family," Debra Flowers, the deputy chief of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, was quoted saying in the press release.

"I'm proud of the persistence and collaboration that made this identification possible, and I hope it brings some measure of closure to those who have spent so many years wondering what happened to Joseph.”

No further details about what might have happened to Joseph Louis Serrao Jr. were revealed.