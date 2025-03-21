Who was Joshua Blackledge? West Carteret High School student mourned by Newport community

The Carteret County Public School Foundation on Wednesday announced the death of Joshua Blackledge, an 11th-grade student at West Carteret High School. Newport student Joshua Blackledge died on Tuesday(Facebook/Carteret County Public School Foundation )

"It is with deep sadness that we share, at the request of his family, the passing of Joshua Blackledge, an 11th-grade student at West Carteret High School. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the entire school community during this difficult time," Carteret County Public School Foundation confirmed on social media.

The Beaufort-based non-profit further revealed that a fund has been set up to assist Blackledge's family. "If you feel called to contribute, please visit www.ccpsfoundation.com/assistance and select "Joshua Blackledge Memorial Fund" in the dropdown menu," the post further read.

Who was Joshua Jeremiah Blackledge?

According to Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Joshua Blackledge died on Tuesday at his home. The 16-year-old was a junior at West Carteret High School, ''where he was involved in wrestling and track'.

“He had a passion for the outdoors and loved being around water, whether fishing or boating with friends. He also had a love for cars and trucks,” the obituary website added.

A memorial will be held on Sunday at Camp Albemarle in Newport. Blackledge is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Jackie Blackledge of Newport; and brother, Josiah Blackledge.

Remembering Blackledge on Facebook, a Karen Garch wrote that the 16-year-old was the ‘sweetest’ and a ‘go-getter’.

"I will never forget the hug you gave me on this evening and on Valentine’s. Joshua, your smile lit up the room. You and your brother are the sweetest boys I know. You were a go-getter, very responsible, kind, respectful, loving, outdoorsy, handy, hard worker and I give kudos to your parents for raising you well. You were full of life. We love you so much Joshua. I will miss your hugs and your smile. Dinner with your family will never be the same without you. Can you crack my back again please??😭💔" she wrote.