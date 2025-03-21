Spring Equinox 2025: Here's how weather will change in US states | Details

Spring equinox is officially here. Starting Thursday, the Northern Hemisphere will experience the spring season and the Southern Hemisphere will get into autumn. On the equator, the sun will be directly overhead at noon. Equinoxes are the only time when both the north and south poles are lit by sunshine at the same time. Spring Equinox starts on March 21(Representational image)

The vernal equinox also brings a change in temperature and weather patterns.

Read More: Wildfires rage in Texas, Florida, forcing evacuations and road closures

Temperature Changes

Following the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, there's a general trend of increasing temperatures. This is because the sun's rays become more direct. However, it's not a sudden, uniform change.

Weather Patterns:

The impact of the spring equinox on temperature and weather varies significantly by location. Closer to the equator, the changes may be less dramatic.

In the US, northern states will experience a major temperature shift, with the thawing of snow and the gradual warming of the ground. Southern states will see earlier signs of spring, with blooming flowers and rising temperatures. Coastal states, like Florida, may experience moderate temperatures.

Read More: London's Heathrow Airport closed: How to get flight refunds amid power outage and fire

California: Following the Spring Equinox, California experiences a notable warm-up. This year. temperatures rose from the upper 50s to upper 60s earlier in the week, and reached the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Texas: In Texas, the period around the Spring Equinox brought dry, gusty conditions that heightened the risk of wildfires.

Midwest and Great Plains (Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas): The Midwest and Great Plains faced blizzard conditions following the Spring Equinox. A powerful storm system brought heavy snow and high winds, leading to near-zero visibility and treacherous travel conditions.

Mississippi Valley and Southeastern States: The Mississippi Valley and Southeastern states experienced severe weather, including tornadoes, following the Spring Equinox.

Overall National Outlook: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts above-average temperatures across much of the United States, with ongoing drought conditions in the Southwest. These conditions are expected to increase the risk of wildfires in affected areas.