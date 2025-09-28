Who was Makena White? 5 things to know about Jake Knapp's girlfriend

Makena White, the girlfriend of PGA Tour player Jake Knapp, has died at the age of 28. The news was shared Friday, Sept. 26, in a post written by a friend on her Instagram account. White and Knapp began dating in August 2023. Their relationship became public in February 2024, after Knapp won the Mexico Open.(Instagram)

“Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week,” the post read. “She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie,” the message added, naming her two dogs.

Her friend also wrote that White was “one of a kind” and “had this rare way of making you feel special,” saying her “huge heart was always overflowing with love.”

Five things about Makena White

1. White was born in Ottawa, Canada, to Mark White and Crystal. She graduated from McMaster University in 2019 with degrees in communications and software engineering and went on to work in surgical sales, according to Times Of India.

2. She followed hockey closely in her hometown and later became passionate about golf after meeting Knapp.

3. White and Knapp began dating in August 2023. Their relationship became public in February 2024, after Knapp won the Mexico Open.

4.She joined him on the 18th green to celebrate his first PGA Tour victory.

5.She often spoke of her close bond with her father, Mark, sharing photos and moments with him on social media.

Also Read: Makena White death: Jake Knapp's GF spoke about Tachycardia issues; PGA champ opens up

Her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2018 and died in April 2022. At the time, White wrote on Instagram, “01/08/53 - 04/02/22 I hope heaven has a dance floor.”

Her last post, shared on Aug. 11, was about Knapp. Posting pictures of them together, she wrote, “Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams. Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more! I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud.”