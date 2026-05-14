The remains of the second US Army soldier who disappeared during military exercises in Morocco have been found, the Army said Wednesday, May 13. This finally ended a multinational search operation that deployed air, naval and artificial intelligence assets. Who was Mariyah Collington? 5 things to know about 2nd US Army soldier whose remains were found in Morocco (@USAfricaCommand/X)

The soldier has been identified as Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington, 19, of Tavares, Florida, the U.S. military Europe and Africa said in a statement. Royal Moroccan Armed Forces transported Collington’s body by a Moroccan helicopter to the morgue of Moulay El Hassan Military Hospital in Guelmim, Morocco.

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The U.S. Africa Command confirmed the news, writing on X, “U.S. Africa Command confirms the recovery of our second Soldier, Spc. Mariyah Collington. We mourn her loss and stand with her family and the 10th AAMDC community in this moment of grief.”

Who was Mariyah Symone Collington? Here are five things to know about Mariyah Symone Collington:

U.S. Army Europe and Africa said that Collington served as an air and missile defense crewmember and was assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

Collington entered the Regular Army’s Delayed Entry Program in 2023 and then started active-duty service in 2024.

Collington completed Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, as a 14P air and missile defense crewmember, NBC News reported.

Collington reported to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, in Ansbach, Germany, in February 2025, before being promoted to specialist on May 1, 2026.

Collington’s awards and decorations include the Army Service Ribbon. “The loss of Spc. Collington is a profound loss for the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command,” said Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, according to U.S. Army Europe and Africa . “Her recovery closes the search for our two missing Soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their Families, friends, and teammates continues. We are grateful to the U.S. and Moroccan forces for their professionalism and support throughout the search efforts.”

Collington’s remains were found days after the remains of another soldier, 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., a 14A Air Defense Artillery officer, was recovered. Both the soldiers fell off a cliff during an off-duty recreational hike in Morocco.

They were reported missing May 2 after participating in African Lion, an annual multinational military exercise held in Morocco. This prompted a search operation involving more than 1,000 U.S. and Moroccan military and civilian personnel, spokesperson for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa told The Associated Press.