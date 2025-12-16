Who was Sammie Mosier? Celebrated HCA nursing exec from Nashville dies in traffic accident

Sammie Mosier, a celebrated nursing professional working with HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tennessee, passed away in a tragic traffic collision, her friends and family announced on social media. Mosier was the Chief Nursing Executive and Senior Vice President at HCA Healthcare in Nashville. Sammie Mosier, celebrated HCA nurse, passed away in a traffic accident. (Sheila Dishman on Facebook)

On Monday, her death was confirmed by the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) in a post on Facebook.

"A longtime AONL member, she offered her vision with steadfast dedication to nurse advocacy, colleague engagement, and the development of leaders at every stage in their career," a statement from AONL read.

"AONL will remember Dr. Mosier for her leadership defined by empathy and expertise. Her influence endures in the leaders she mentored, the nurses she championed, and the systems she helped shape. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, colleagues and all who are experiencing the loss of a remarkable leader."

Who Was Sammie Mosier?

Mosier began her career with HCA Healthcare in 1996 as a medical-surgical nurse at Frankfort Regional Medical Centre in Kentucky, according to her biography on the website of HCA Healthcare.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, she led a team of nurse executives and oversees more than 99,000 registered nurses across HCA Healthcare facilities. She has led initiatives such as HCA Healthcare’s Nursing Advocacy Agenda, Unit of Distinction Awards, and the HCA Inspire mobile app that connects and recognizes nurses enterprise-wide.

Before her current role, Mosier served as Chief Nurse Executive Officer for the HCA Healthcare National Group and Vice President of Group Clinical Operations, the HCA website states.