Who was Terrance Lee Randolph? Alex Pretti honors fallen veteran in viral video

A man named Mac Randolph, a content creator, posted one such homage on Facebook . Randolph posted a video of Pretti reciting his late father's "final salut" online and claimed that Pretti had worked as his father's intensive care unit nurse. The video has since gone viral.

Pretti was a U. S. citizen and nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at the Minneapolis VA Medical Centre. The 37-year-old died on Saturday when a Border Patrol agent shot him in “self-defence” during a federal operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The name Terrance Lee Randolph has resurfaced as the video of Alex Pretti honoring the late veteran's service goes viral after Pretti was fatally shot by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis .

Who was Terrance Lee Randolph? Randolph's father, Terrance Lee Randolph, died on December 10, 2024, at the age of 77, according to an obituary published in the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Randolph shared a video on Facebook that shows Pretti, Terrance's ICU nurse, delivering a heartfelt tribute to Terrance.

In the clip, Pretti is seen speaking about sacrifice and service. He said, “Today we remember that freedom is not free; we have to work at it, nurture it, protect it, and even sacrifice for it. May we never forget to always remember our brothers and sisters who have served, so that we may enjoy the gift of freedom.”

He further honored Terrance by saying, “In this moment, we remember and give thanks for their dedication and selfless service to our nation.”

In the caption, Randolph wrote, “Never wanted to share this video, but his speech is very on point.”

“We are tired of being lied to.” After the video went viral, Randolph spoke to Newsweek about the video and Pretti.

He described Pretti as an “example of brimming human compassion” to Newsweek. He further appreciates the job Pretti did with the veterans at their time of need and said, “Most honorable jobs you can do…Easing their pain and answering their questions even when those answers are hard to absorb.”

He criticized ICE and lamented the loss of Pretti by saying, “We are tired of being lied to. When does this end? Alex was the best of us.”