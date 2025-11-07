Who were Lee Truitt, Richard Wartenberg and Dana Diamond? Pilots in UPS plane crash identified

First Officer Lee Truitt, 45, Captain Richard Wartenberg and Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond were the three pilots were killed in the United Parcel Services plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday. UPS identified the three on board the aircraft in a statement on Thursday. The UPS has identified and released photos of the pilots killed in the plane crash in Louisville on Tuesday,(UPS)

The cargo plane crashed at the Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville shortly after takeoff around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. It had nearly 36,000 gallons of jet fuel, which exploded after the crash, setting nearby houses on fire.

First Officer Truitt, Captain Wartenberg and Captain Diamond were the only three people on board the MD-11 cargo aircraft.

"Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt, and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond were operating the flight," the statement from UPS read.

"Our hearts go out to every UPSer who has been impacted and all in our Louisville community – supporting you and ensuring you receive the care and resources you need is our priority."

Who were Richard Wartenberg, Lee Truitt and Dana Diamond?

First Officer Lee Truitt, 45, one of the pilots killed in the UPS plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky, was from Albuquerque, New Mexico. His LinkedIn profiles states that he was an MD-11 pilot with UPS and did volunteer work with public radio. Before joining UPS, he had worked SkyWest Airlines.

Limited details are available on Captain Richard Wartenberg and Captain Dana Diamond.

UPS Crash Investigation: What We Know So Far

The crash of the United Parcel Services aircraft just after takeoff on Tuesday afternoon is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration. The aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD‑11F cargo plane, bound for Honolulu, crashed just after takeoff.

Security footage showed the plane’s left engine detached from the wing during take-off, before the plane gained altitude, cleared the fence, and then crashed into structures off-airport property.

Investigators have recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder. The full accident report could take up to 12 months to come.