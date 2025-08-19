Who won the Pentagon’s fitness face-off? Pete Hegseth outshines RFK Jr in epic push-up challenge

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were seen squaring off in a pull-up and push-up challenge at the Pentagon. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Pete Hegseth participated in a fitness challenge at the Pentagon.(U.S. Department of Defense)

The ‘Pete and Bobby challenge’ was set up as part of the Trump administration’s broader push to encourage Americans to ditch “fat” and embrace “fit” under the ’Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) movement. Surrounded by Navy and Marine service members, the two officials attempted to complete 50 pullups and 100 pushups in under five minutes.

“We had our big Pete and Bobby challenge today, 50 pull-ups. 100 push-ups. You try to get under five minutes,” Kennedy said in a video shared with Fox News Digital.

Both put in a strong showing, though neither cracked the five-minute mark. Hegseth crossed the finish line just over the limit, but managed to edge out the 71-year-old Kennedy. “We got close. I was about 5:25,” Hegseth said, before turning to RFK JR. with a nod: “You were right behind me.”

Hegseth, Kennedy launch tour to reinstate military fitness standards

Several Marines who were watching joined in, with a few finishing in under four minutes. One service member even managed to complete the challenge in less than three minutes, Hegseth claimed.

“It was President Trump who inspired us to do this,” Kennedy said. “This is the beginning of our tour, challenging Americans to get back in shape, eat better, but also, you need to get out and exercise.”

Sharing a recent headline about rising obesity rates among service members, Hegseth wrote on X: “Completely unacceptable. This is what happens when standards are IGNORED — and this is what we are changing. REAL fitness & weight standards are here. We will be FIT, not FAT.”

“Secretary Duffy, you’re invited to do the Pete and Bobby challenge. Can you do it in under five minutes? 50 pull-ups, 100 push-ups. What do you think?” Hegseth asked.

“Thank you, President Trump, for setting the example. Presidential physical fitness. Make America Healthy Again. Fit, not fat. We’re going to have a war-fighting force, young men and women who are prepared to defend the nation. We’re doing it as a team. Join us.”