Why Alex Murdaugh may now have a stronger shot at acquittal in murder retrial; what attorneys revealed

Alex Murdaugh could now stand a better chance of acquittal when he returns to court for a new murder trial after the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned his 2023 convictions, according to attorneys who spoke to the New York Post. Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives in court in Beaufort, SC. (AP)

The disgraced South Carolina lawyer had been serving two consecutive life sentences without parole after being convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in 2021. But in a dramatic ruling Wednesday, the state Supreme Court unanimously tossed the verdict, citing misconduct by former Colleton County Clerk Becky Hill.

The ruling ordered a retrial and reopened one of the country’s most closely watched murder cases.

What attorneys revealed Columbia-based defense lawyer Tyler Bailey told the New York Post that Murdaugh’s legal team now has the benefit of hindsight after the heavily publicized first trial.

“[Murdaugh’s defense lawyers] can try to attack the case from a different angle,” Bailey said, adding that the defense now better understands public perception surrounding the case.

Bailey argued that years of Netflix documentaries, commentary and media attention may actually help the defense prepare a revised strategy for the retrial.

Also Read: Alex Murdaugh’s murder convictions overturned: All on 5-0 unanimous ruling in wife and son 2021 killings case

Defense attorney Dayne Phillips similarly said that changes in expert testimony and courtroom presentation could “significantly improve” Murdaugh’s chances of acquittal compared to the original trial.

Why jury selection could become difficult Even with the overturned conviction, attorneys acknowledged that prosecutors still possess substantial evidence against Murdaugh.

Phillips said one of the biggest challenges could be finding impartial jurors after years of media coverage. “It’s going to be impossible, just about, or improbable to find 12 people who don’t know anything about the case,” he said.

The original six-week murder trial became one of the most publicized criminal proceedings in South Carolina history and inspired multiple documentaries, podcasts and television specials.

Also Read: Alex Murdaugh vs Becky Hill: Meet the trial clerk behind bombshell photo leak and murder retrial

Supreme Court cites clerk misconduct The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that Hill improperly influenced jurors during the original proceedings, writing that she “placed her fingers on the scales of justice.”

Hill later pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, perjury and misconduct charges tied to sharing sealed crime scene photographs and promoting her book about the trial.

The court also ruled that prosecutors introduced too much testimony about Murdaugh’s financial crimes during the murder case, creating what the defense called “unfair prejudice.”

Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, said the original jury heard “more than twelve hours” of testimony related to financial misconduct.

Despite the overturned murder convictions, Murdaugh is not expected to leave prison anytime soon. He is separately serving federal and state prison sentences for financial crimes after admitting to stealing millions from clients.