Why Anne Burrell stepped down from hosting ‘Worst Cooks in America’ before her demise

Anne Burrell passed away at the age of 55. Her family confirmed her death on Tuesday, calling her a “beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend.” They said her “warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.” Chef Anne Burrell left Worst Cooks in America in 2024, after hosting the show for 27 seasons since it began in 2010.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Before her death, Burrell had taken a step back from TV. She left Worst Cooks in America in 2024, after hosting the show for 27 seasons since it began in 2010.

Anne Burrell's break

In March, she appeared on Tori Spelling’s podcast, misSPELLING, where she talked about why she took a break. “I can cook, yes, I can do TV, but also, what else? I’ve got more to do in my life, I feel like,” she said.

Also Read: Anne Burrell's last selfie shocks fans as tragic clue emerges about her sudden death; ‘This can’t be true’

She explained she had just started taking acting classes. “Interestingly, I just started taking acting classes. I started yesterday, actually … It’s like an improv for actors’ class,” she said. “I got there and it’s like eight people in the class. I’m the oldest one. Every other person has like, ‘Oh, I have a master’s in fine arts in theater.’”

She went on to stress that it was a new path for her. “I’m like, ‘OK, I’ve never taken an acting class. I don’t know, this is new to me.’ I wonder if these delightful and super talented kids look at me and they’re like, ‘What’s this old lady doing here?’” she said.

She added, “I’m just dipping my toe” into acting and said, “I feel very excited about it. I’ve got a few other things that I’m working on as well, which I’m not quite ready to share yet. Hopefully, exciting [are] things coming.”

Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton

On the same podcast, she talked about getting married to Stuart Claxton in 2021 and becoming a stepmother to his son, Javier. They met in 2018 on Bumble. When Spelling asked if she waited on purpose to settle down, Burrell said, “From when I was a kid, I don’t know why, but I always was like, I am not getting married until I feel like I have something in life to share. Until I have accomplished stuff.”

She described her 20s and 30s as being full of work and fun. “I was like, living the rock star chef life. I was working a lot, and I had a great social life.” But later, she said, “I just started to feel like, all right, you’re getting a little old to keep on doing this.” About children, she added, “Kids were never on my radar, really. I love being an aunt. I have nieces and nephews. So I’m like, [being a stepmom] is the perfect amount of parenting for me.”

She talked about married life again a month later in an interview with the Daily Mail: “October will be four years. It seems like it’s been four minutes. I don’t know if it’s a honeymoon [phase] but I feel like it’s settled into married life days which I really enjoy.” On Valentine’s Day 2022, she posted, “You make me the happiest girl in the world!!! I love you to the moon and back my sweet!!!”

No official cause of death has been released yet. Police said they responded to a 911 call for cardiac arrest and found Burrell already deceased. A report from Thursday said her body was found next to dozens of pills. The case is still being investigated.

Food Network released a statement after her death: “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

'Anne was bigger than life…'

Beau MacMillan, who co-hosted the first season of Worst Cooks in America with Burrell, also spoke out. “The news hit me like a gut punch. Anne was bigger than life, whether she was running a kitchen or filming a show, you knew she was in charge.” He added, “One of the most beloved icons of our industry, she inspired millions of people. She was smart, talented and so much fun to be around. She has left us way too soon.”