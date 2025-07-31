Why did Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes set Virginia councilman Lee Vogler on fire? Police reveal motive

Lee Vogler, a longtime city councilmember in Danville, was the victim of a violent attack after a man entered a local magazine office and set him on fire. The suspect, identified by police as Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, reportedly doused Vogler with a five-gallon bucket of gasoline before igniting the fuel. Danville, Virginia City Councilman Lee Vogler was set on fire inside his office.(X)

The attack occurred at the office of Showcase Magazine, where Vogler is employed. According to police, Hayes forced his way into the building despite the door being locked, went directly to Vogler, and carried out the assault.

Andrew Brooks, the magazine’s owner, said only two employees were present at the time. One of them immediately called him after witnessing the incident.

“Our door is locked,” Brooks told The Associated Press. “They forced their way into the office, and went to Lee. The next thing, Lee is running through the office covered in gasoline, yelling for our officemate to call 911. The guy chased him outside and set him on fire.

"There is no justification for lashing out,” he said. “There is no amount pain you can be under that can justify you inflicting violence on others.”

Attack not politically motivated, say authorities

Authorities stated the attack stemmed from a “personal matter” and was not related to Vogler’s role on the Danville City Council or any political affiliation, AP reported.

Who is Lee Vogler?

Lee Vogler, 37, has served on the Danville City council for more than 12 years. He is currently serving his 4th term. He is married with two children.

Vogler is a managing partner at the Andrew Brooks Media Group, a marketing firm that publishes several regional magazines and operates a branded merchandise website and a music publishing company, according to its website.

He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2010 and returned to his hometown to run for office.

(With inputs from AP)