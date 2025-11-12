Why did the Supreme Court block snap benefits today? Key reasons for the extension

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 11, extended a temporary order blocking full food assistance payments under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). SNAP faces renewed uncertainty as the federal government will not be releasing full November benefits to millions of Americans. A man holds a sign reading "SNAP Feeds Families," as food aid benefits come under threat due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, during "A Rally for SNAP" on the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo(REUTERS)

Why did SC block SNAP benefits?

On November 6, a federal judge in Rhode Island, John J. McConnell Jr., ordered the administration to use contingency reserves, namely, funds from the Child Nutrition account, to issue full November SNAP payments. The order was issued, citing that millions of children and families were at risk if SNAP benefits were not released.

The Trump administration responded with a second emergency appeal to the Supreme Court, arguing that reallocating funds could harm other programs like Women, Infants and Children (WIC) accounts. The administration insisted that only Congress has the authority to restore SNAP funding fully.

According to the Washington Post, Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote about decisions regarding fund allocation to various programs that it is “precisely the prerogative of the political branches, not of the politically unaccountable federal courts.”

The Guardian reported that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) told states to undo full benefits already issued, warning they might be held financially liable for over-issuances.

When will the stay end?

The Court allowed the pause to remain, effectively blocking the allocation of approximately $4 billion intended for around 42 million SNAP recipients. The decision does not change the legal conditions of the stay that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued on 7th November. As the Senate prepares to vote on the funding package on Wednesday, the court order holds off the release of SNAP benefits for roughly 2 more days.

The Supreme Court block is set to remain until midnight on Thursday, November 13.