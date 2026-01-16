Why does a Utah father wake up speaking fluent Spanish after every surgery?

A 33-year-old Utah man says he wakes up from every surgery speaking fluent Spanish, despite having only limited, “low level” knowledge of the language in his daily life. Stephen Chase does not consider himself fluent outside of these post-surgery moments. (Unsplash/ Representational)

According to Dexerto, Stephen Chase has experienced the phenomenon after every surgical procedure since he was 19. Each time he regains consciousness from anesthesia, he temporarily speaks Spanish, often responding to medical staff's routine questions in the language.

Chase told Kennedy News and Media that medical staff typically ask routine questions after surgery, such as how he is feeling or whether he is in pain. "Ever since I was 19, I have woken up from surgeries speaking Spanish every time. The nurses say they ask me questions like ‘how are you feeling?’ and ‘am I in pain?’ after waking up and I answer the questions in Spanish."

The episodes are short-lived. Chase said the effect usually fades within an hour, after which he returns to speaking English normally.

Limited background in the language Chase does not consider himself fluent outside of these post-surgery moments. He studied Spanish at a basic level during high school but has not used the language regularly since then.

However, he said he was frequently exposed to Spanish while growing up. Chase explained that he spent a significant amount of time at a friend’s home where Spanish was commonly spoken, even though he did not actively participate in conversations.

A rare medical explanation As cited by LadBible, Chase’s experience has been linked to a rare condition known as Foreign Language Syndrome. The condition can cause people to temporarily speak a different language or adopt a new accent.

Medical experts say the syndrome can be triggered by several factors, including brain injury, psychological stress, or the effects of anesthesia following surgery.

Only a small number of confirmed cases have been documented worldwide.

Chase said the pattern is now predictable enough that he warns people in advance. He tells those around him that he may wake up speaking Spanish after surgery so they are not caught off guard.