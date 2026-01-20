Why Emmanuel Macron is wearing sunglasses at Davos 2026. Bizarre Brigitte Macron links surface

French President Emmanuel Macron drew attention at the World Economic Forum in Davos after appearing on stage wearing aviator-style sunglasses. The 48-year-old delivered remarks on Monday against the backdrop of fresh tensions with the United States and President Donald Trump. France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos (REUTERS)

Earlier in the day, Trump leaked private messages between the two leaders, pushing his claims about acquiring Greenland.

Why Emmanuel Macron was wearing sunglasses at Davos Questions about the sunglasses were quickly linked to a recent eye issue Macron had already addressed publicly. Days before Davos, the French president explained that his visibly swollen and reddened eye was caused by what he described as a ‘completely harmless’ condition. He first acknowledged the issue during a New Year's address to France’s armed forces.

Speaking to troops at the Istres air base in southern France, Macron opened his remarks by saying, “Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye,” before reassuring them, “It is, of course, something completely harmless," he said.

Earlier that same day, Macron was seen wearing sunglasses during an outdoor inspection with the military, again with a noticeably puffy, red eye. He later sought to defuse concern with humor, joking, “Simply see an unintentional reference to the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ … For those who catch the reference, it is a sign of determination,” a nod to the famous Survivor song from Rocky III.

Brigitte Macron memes surface While Macron clarified that he had issues with his eye, social media users recalled the infamous Brigitte Macron slap incident.

