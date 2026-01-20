Edit Profile
    Why Emmanuel Macron is wearing sunglasses at Davos 2026. Bizarre Brigitte Macron links surface

    French President Emmanuel Macron drew attention at the World Economic Forum in Davos after appearing on stage wearing aviator-style sunglasses

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 9:28 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    French President Emmanuel Macron drew attention at the World Economic Forum in Davos after appearing on stage wearing aviator-style sunglasses. The 48-year-old delivered remarks on Monday against the backdrop of fresh tensions with the United States and President Donald Trump.

    France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos (REUTERS)
    France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos (REUTERS)

    Earlier in the day, Trump leaked private messages between the two leaders, pushing his claims about acquiring Greenland.

    Why Emmanuel Macron was wearing sunglasses at Davos

    Questions about the sunglasses were quickly linked to a recent eye issue Macron had already addressed publicly. Days before Davos, the French president explained that his visibly swollen and reddened eye was caused by what he described as a ‘completely harmless’ condition. He first acknowledged the issue during a New Year's address to France’s armed forces.

    Read More: Trump speech at Davos 2026: When is Trump speaking at World Economic Forum? Details out

    Speaking to troops at the Istres air base in southern France, Macron opened his remarks by saying, “Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye,” before reassuring them, “It is, of course, something completely harmless," he said.

    Earlier that same day, Macron was seen wearing sunglasses during an outdoor inspection with the military, again with a noticeably puffy, red eye. He later sought to defuse concern with humor, joking, “Simply see an unintentional reference to the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ … For those who catch the reference, it is a sign of determination,” a nod to the famous Survivor song from Rocky III.

    Brigitte Macron memes surface

    While Macron clarified that he had issues with his eye, social media users recalled the infamous Brigitte Macron slap incident.

    Read More: Trump's renewed push for Greenland ahead of Davos: 'US territory est. 2026'

    Last year, a video promoted by Russian state media and French far-right accounts went viral, showing the French president's wife appearing to shove him on a flight in Hanoi, Vietnam.

    Brigitte Macron's body was not visible in the video. Emmanuel Macron addressed the footage, telling reporters that the gesture was intended to be playful. These theories on social media are simply bizarre and there is no link to why Macron is wearing sunglasses.

    Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More

