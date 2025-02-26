Why is Mary Kate Cornett trending on X? New meme coin erupts as Ole Miss student is accused of sleeping with BF's dad

University of Mississippi student Mary Kate Cornett has been trending on X after unverified posts claimed she got intimate with her boyfriend’s father. The claim went viral on social media, with a meme coin of her reportedly also being made. Why is Mary Kate Cornett trending? Meme coin erupts as Ole Miss drama unfolds (Unsplash - representational image)

Why is Mary Kate Cornett trending on X?

The story surfaced after X user @MAGAgeddon shared an alleged screenshot of a Snapchat message explaining what Cornett allegedly did. It was said in the message that she finished her exams and then went early for vacation. She then took her boyfriend Evan’s little sister to a basketball game, accompanied by Evan’s father. Evan’s father and Cornett reportedly went to grab some drinks after dropping off the child.

“They went to like dinner and drinks and was like buying her drinks and stuff and then they like got with each other or something. And then, um, that was like the 1st time,” the Snapchat message read.

According to these unverified social media posts, Cornett slept with Private banker Erik Solis. While Solis’ LinkedIn page seems to have been removed, a screenshot doing the rounds claimed he is a University of Texas alum and that he worked at Comerica Bank.

The Snapchat screenshot does not detail how Evan found out about the alleged affair. However, the posts claimed he was very upset upon finding out about it and Cornett promised never to do it again. As per the posts, Mary and Evan did not break up even after the latter learned about the incident.

Addressing Solis’ message, the Snapchat message read, “But the mom knows, but she’s not getting divorced fully because of Mary Cape, but because the dad is like cheated on her before, like multiple times. So that’s like, why? But so bad”.

Meanwhile, X user @Baginpocket shared a screenshot of Cornett’s Instagram account before she made it public. The account has the username marykate.cornett.

With Cornett and the claims about her going viral, ‘Ole Miss’ also started trending online. The phrase is synonymous with the University of Mississippi.

The Mary Kate Cornett meme coin

X user @DuragRebel took to X to share a screenshot of what seems to be how the Cornett meme coin has been performing since her student went viral. A meme coin is a cryptocurrency created by drawing inspiration from viral pop culture moments.

Various cryptocurrency enthusiasts claimed on social media that the 'Mary Kate Cornett' (MKC) token, trading on the Solana blockchain, rocketed on Tuesday, February 25. Blockchains and decentralised exchange tracker GeckoTerminal claimed that the MKC/SOL trading pair on the Raydium decentralised exchange was recently priced at $0.0004338. It saw an increase of 654.16% in 24 years, with a trading volume of $2.81 million over 34,485 transactions. However, there is hardly any information publicly available about the MKC token's legitimacy, its development team, or its underlying project.

The coin reportedly experienced a huge surge within hours, with some posts claiming it recently reached $150,000. It is unclear how many tokens exist or what each is worth because the surge is mentioned in the context of its market cap, and not individual coin price. These claims remain unverified.

"Mary Kate Cornett coin is up 3000% BUY NOW. Generational wealth fellas!" a user shared on X. “I have invested all of my funds into mary kate cornett coin I suggest you do the same,” another user wrote. One wrote, “How do I tell my dad I just retired him in 20 minutes by going up 800% on Mary Kate Cornett coin”.

However, it is important to note that the visibility of the coin appears to be tied to social media and not established exchange listings or blockchain records. It is thus very important for potential investors to exercise caution before considering involvement with the token.