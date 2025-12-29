Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
Why is Trent Williams not playing tonight vs. Bears? 49ers LT injury update and return status

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 07:17 am IST

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams suffered an injury during Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Williams started the game but appeared to injure his hamstring early in the contest. He was seen heading to the medical tent shortly after the opening play and was later listed as questionable to return.

Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers was injured on Sunday.(Getty Images via AFP)
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
