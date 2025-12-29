Why is Trent Williams not playing tonight vs. Bears? 49ers LT injury update and return status

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams was seen heading to the medical tent shortly after the opening play and was listed as questionable to return.
San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams suffered an injury during Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Williams started the game but appeared to injure his hamstring early in the contest. He was seen heading to the medical tent shortly after the opening play and was later listed as questionable to return.
