Why angler Scott Martin withdrew from Bassmaster Elite Series | Revealed

Veteran angler Scott Martin voluntarily withdrew from the Bassmaster Elite Series on Saturday. He posted a video on social media, explaining his decision to thousands of fans. The Florida-based angler revealed that he and his family have decided that it would be his last season on the Elite tour. Scott Martin voluntarily withdrew from the Bassmaster Elite Series(Bassmaster)

“Well, here we go again. Cannot believe that I'm making another video. I never thought in a million years I'd be doing this again, but we are. The last 30 days have been extremely tough on me, and the last seven days have been excruciating,” Martin said.

Read More: Brock Horner case: New details, a letter, arrest record surface - Will Florida captain be suspended?

He was referring to a formal protest that was submitted alleging he violated the tour’s No Information rule. He was disqualified from the tournament at Lake Okeechobee earlier this season and was under investigation following a protest claiming that he'd entered an agreement to obtain illicit information about the upcoming derby at the Pasquotank River/Albemarle Sound.

Read More: Brock Horner, ‘best captain in Florida’, failed to catch any fish, was drunk in viral video

“Now let me explain. I had a conversation with a gentleman seven months ago. And in that conversation, it started off with a message saying, hey, give me a call, but I can't talk about Albemarle Sound, but I have a question. When he reached out to me, I simply said, I can't talk about Albemarle Sound or the tournament waters, but I have a question. And the question was, what areas around there outside of the tournament waters are most similar? We talked about the Chickahominy, the Potomac, Winyah Bay, and we identified a couple places far away from the tournament waters,” the veteran added.

He's the second veteran competitor to leave the Elite Series during this season. Matt Herren pulled out after he was also disqualified at Okeechobee.

BASS officials confirmed that Martin has voluntarily withdrawn from the competition for the remainder of 2025.