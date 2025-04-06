Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brock Horner, ‘best captain in Florida’, failed to catch any fish, was drunk in viral video

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 06, 2025 12:31 AM IST

Brock Horner, Florida boat captain who was seen in a heated argument with young fishermen in a viral video, was drunk and failed to catch any fish that evening

Brock Horner, the Florida boat captain who was seen in a heated argument with young fishermen in a viral video, was drunk and failed to catch any fish that evening, it has been revealed. The boat rage incident took place on Punta Gorda's coast on Tuesday. Horner could be heard cursing at 22-year-old Gage Towels, who shot a video and uploaded it on YouTube.

Florida boat captain Brock Horner is facing backlash on social media(YouTube/Gage Towels)
Florida boat captain Brock Horner is facing backlash on social media(YouTube/Gage Towels)

Towels video titled ‘Charter Captain Jumps On My Boat And Tries Fighting Me For No Reason’ has millions of views on YouTube. On Tuesday evening, Horner pulled up next to the 22-year-old's boat. The two discussed light issues before getting into an argument. At one point, the charter captain jumped onto the other boat and threatened to beat up Towels.

Read More: Brock Horner case: New details, a letter, arrest record surface - Will Florida captain be suspended?

Horner could be heard saying that he is a veteran and 'the best charter captain you'll ever meet in your mother f****ing life'.

After the video went viral, several social media users slammed Brock Horner for his behavior. US Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg wrote on Facebook: "The Coast Guard received a report of a dispute between an alleged Coast Guard credentialed mariner and another boater in the U.S. Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg area of operations. The Coast Guard is investigating the incident."

Horner was ‘drinking a lot’

Jon Winowiski claimed he was on the boat with Horner, He posted a video to TikTok, saying that the charter captain had failed to catch a single fish that day and the ground was ‘drinking a lot’ instead.

Winowiski said that Horner had been boasting all about being ‘the best captain in Florida’. He added that, when the boat encountered Towles, he told Horner not to take any disrespect from him and to go over to Towles' boat, but he did not think Horner would actually do it.

Read More: Who is Brock Horner? Tarpon Coast Fishing Charters captain's Florida boat rage video goes viral

In a statement to Gulf Coast News, Brocker Horner's attorney said: "First and foremost, Brock sincerely apologizes to Gage, to Gage's family, and to anyone who was frightened or upset by what they saw. He is deeply sorry. What began as a moment of frustration and concern escalated in a way it simply should not have. Gage handled the situation with impressive composure and class, and that level-headedness helped prevent things from becoming far worse."

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Brock Horner, ‘best captain in Florida’, failed to catch any fish, was drunk in viral video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On