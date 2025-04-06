Brock Horner, ‘best captain in Florida’, failed to catch any fish, was drunk in viral video

Brock Horner, the Florida boat captain who was seen in a heated argument with young fishermen in a viral video, was drunk and failed to catch any fish that evening, it has been revealed. The boat rage incident took place on Punta Gorda's coast on Tuesday. Horner could be heard cursing at 22-year-old Gage Towels, who shot a video and uploaded it on YouTube. Florida boat captain Brock Horner is facing backlash on social media(YouTube/Gage Towels)

Towels video titled ‘Charter Captain Jumps On My Boat And Tries Fighting Me For No Reason’ has millions of views on YouTube. On Tuesday evening, Horner pulled up next to the 22-year-old's boat. The two discussed light issues before getting into an argument. At one point, the charter captain jumped onto the other boat and threatened to beat up Towels.

Read More: Brock Horner case: New details, a letter, arrest record surface - Will Florida captain be suspended?

Horner could be heard saying that he is a veteran and 'the best charter captain you'll ever meet in your mother f****ing life'.

After the video went viral, several social media users slammed Brock Horner for his behavior. US Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg wrote on Facebook: "The Coast Guard received a report of a dispute between an alleged Coast Guard credentialed mariner and another boater in the U.S. Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg area of operations. The Coast Guard is investigating the incident."

Horner was ‘drinking a lot’

Jon Winowiski claimed he was on the boat with Horner, He posted a video to TikTok, saying that the charter captain had failed to catch a single fish that day and the ground was ‘drinking a lot’ instead.

Winowiski said that Horner had been boasting all about being ‘the best captain in Florida’. He added that, when the boat encountered Towles, he told Horner not to take any disrespect from him and to go over to Towles' boat, but he did not think Horner would actually do it.

Read More: Who is Brock Horner? Tarpon Coast Fishing Charters captain's Florida boat rage video goes viral

In a statement to Gulf Coast News, Brocker Horner's attorney said: "First and foremost, Brock sincerely apologizes to Gage, to Gage's family, and to anyone who was frightened or upset by what they saw. He is deeply sorry. What began as a moment of frustration and concern escalated in a way it simply should not have. Gage handled the situation with impressive composure and class, and that level-headedness helped prevent things from becoming far worse."