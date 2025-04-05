Brock Horner case: New details, a letter, arrest record surface - Will Florida captain be suspended?

Brock Horner, a Florida boat captain, is facing backlash on social media after a video of him getting into a heated argument with a fisherman at Punta Gorda's coast on Tuesday surfaced. Horner could be seen using cuss words at the person filming the video, identified as 22-year-old Gage Towels, before the captain jumped onto the youngster's boat. Florida boat captain Brock Horner is facing backlash on social media(YouTube/Gage Towels, Floridaarrests.org)

Here's what happened

Towels uploaded the video on YouTube, with the title: ‘Charter Captain Jumps On My Boat And Tries Fighting Me For No Reason’. The clip has been viewed by millions.

The incident took place on Tuesday. The charter captain pulled up next to the young fisherman and the two had words over a perceived light issue earlier in the day. Horner then became aggressive and threatened to beat up Towels.

Horner could be heard saying that he is a veteran and 'the best charter captain you'll ever meet in your mother f****ing life'.

Brock Horner arrest record

After several social media users pointed out Horner's previous arrests, we checked the florida.arrests.org database. The boat captain has been arrested 12 times, with his latest booking in Charlotte.

Brock Horner's attorney issues statement

In an alleged letter, which was first posted on X, Horner's attorney states that the captain 'sincerely apologizes to Gage, to Gage's family, and to anyone who was frightened or upset by what they saw'.

“He is deeply sorry. What began as a moment of frustration and concern escalated in a way it simply should not have. Gage handled the situation with impressive composure and class, and that level- headedness helped prevent things from becoming far worse.”

The letter further adds that Horner is a decorated combat veteran ‘who was severely injured in Afghanistan’.

US Coast Guard responds

US Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg posted wrote on Facebook: "The Coast Guard received a report of a dispute between an alleged Coast Guard credentialed mariner and another boater in the U.S. Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg area of operations. The Coast Guard is investigating the incident."

Will Brock Horman be suspended?

Pathfinder, the maker of the boat, issued a statement clarifying they do not have an affiliation with Horner or his charter company. Fox 13 reported that other companies with similar names were facing online attacks. The publication further added that at least one company posted a letter to President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis 'urging the revocation of the captains' boating license'.

Neither the Trump administration nor DeSantis' office have issued an official statement yet.